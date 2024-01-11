LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.