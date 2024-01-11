Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.63. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 398,271 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

