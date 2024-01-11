Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 1.8% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.94.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 433,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,549. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.