Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.