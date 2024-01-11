Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.