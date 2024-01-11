LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 107,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 294,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The stock has a market cap of $620.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 397,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

