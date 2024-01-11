Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.99. Lyft shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 2,399,439 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Lyft Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

