M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 157.55 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,211.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.04.
About M Winkworth
