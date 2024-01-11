M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 157.55 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,211.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.04.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

