MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

