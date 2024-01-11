Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
