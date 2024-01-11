Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

MMC stock opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.