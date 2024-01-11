Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

