MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 7561503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Down 15.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($178,457.62). Insiders own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

