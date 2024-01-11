MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 7561503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
MAST Energy Developments Trading Down 15.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($178,457.62). Insiders own 65.35% of the company’s stock.
MAST Energy Developments Company Profile
MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAST Energy Developments
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.