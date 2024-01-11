Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 198,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,781,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 472.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.79. 381,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $402.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

