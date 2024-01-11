Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $428.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.