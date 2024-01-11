Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3,216.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,209 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

