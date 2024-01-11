Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $986,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

