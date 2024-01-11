Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.75.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
