Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.