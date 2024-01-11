Melius Research Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to “Buy”

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Melius Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

NYSE ANET opened at $249.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $251.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

