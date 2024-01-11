Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,013 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories worth $55,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $527.25 million, a PE ratio of -712.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -457.11%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.