Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.86. The stock has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $372.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

