Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.