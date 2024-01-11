Mizuho Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Okta Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. Okta has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

