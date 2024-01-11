Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $109.76 and last traded at $110.15. 2,846,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,846,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

