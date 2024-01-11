Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 6,443 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $299,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXP opened at $75.98 on Thursday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $76.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.