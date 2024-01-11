Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 27,026 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

ACES stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

