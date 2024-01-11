Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 9,600 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

