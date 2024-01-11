Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $500.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $549.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $508.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.25. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

