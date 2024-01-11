MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.24. 324,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,151. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

