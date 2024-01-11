MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $434.69. 2,104,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

