MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $93.81 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

