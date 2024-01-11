Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 376,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,390. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

