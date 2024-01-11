MWA Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,943. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

