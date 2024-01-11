MWA Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,930 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.27. The company had a trading volume of 710,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,201. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.20. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

