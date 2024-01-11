MWA Asset Management Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.27. 249,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

