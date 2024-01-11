MWA Asset Management Buys Shares of 3,214 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $345.40. 378,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

