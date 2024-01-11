MWA Asset Management Invests $1.18 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.83. 825,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,945. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

