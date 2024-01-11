MWA Asset Management Invests $1.32 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.71. 161,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.36.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).
