MWA Asset Management Invests $1.48 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 124,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.65. 16,398,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,620,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

