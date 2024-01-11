MWA Asset Management Invests $510,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 998 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $605.69. 177,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.22 and a 1-year high of $631.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.87.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

