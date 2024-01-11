MWA Asset Management Makes New $974,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.94. The company had a trading volume of 337,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,872. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.85 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

