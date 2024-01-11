MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BCE traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 349,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

