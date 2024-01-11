MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 218,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,997 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

