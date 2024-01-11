MWA Asset Management Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 155,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $234.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

