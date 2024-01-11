MWA Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 66,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,920. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

