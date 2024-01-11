MWA Asset Management Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.63. 291,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,627. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.