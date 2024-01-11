MWA Asset Management Takes $358,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,802,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $232.71. 96,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,780. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

