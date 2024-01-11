MWA Asset Management Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307,772. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $217.86.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

