My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0425 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $394,449.57 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004213 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

