Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 445 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $789.66. 133,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,911. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

